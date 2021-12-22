CITY of York Council has pledged to act swiftly to distribute grants following news of further support for hospitality and leisure.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced one-off grants up to £6,000 per premises for businesses in hospitality and leisure in England as well as providing councils with additional discretionary funding.

The government also announced support to cover the cost of statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences for small and medium-sized employers across the UK.

Additional funding made available through the Culture Recovery Fund will also offer support to cultural organisations in England during the winter.

The news was cautiously welcomed yesterday in York but businesses highlighted that the support did not make up for the huge losses they are dealing with as Omicron concerns keep customers away.

£6k sounds a lot of money (it is a lot of money) but to most hospitality businesses this time if yr it really isn’t much & to suggest that will help through Xmas into the new yr is just ridiculous. The uncertainty of the future & poor messaging is also crucifying the industry. — David Skaith (@DSkaith) December 21, 2021

The council is awaiting further details from government about when the funding will arrive and eligibility criteria.

Council leader Cllr Keith Aspden said: “We know this continues to be a very challenging time for many local businesses with the Omicron variant spreading at what is a vital time of year for many, particularly our well-loved hospitality businesses.

"This extra support therefore, I’m sure will be welcome, although it may not be as comprehensive or timely as hoped.

“Since the start of this pandemic we have administered £113m of Government grants to York businesses, applied all available business rates support as well as invested £1m in additional local support. Therefore any additional discretionary funding and targeted business support is welcome news.

"We know how crucial our local business support schemes have been to many businesses and we will look at any additional support we can provide when more details emerge.

“In the meantime, we continue to push the government for clarity and more support for business.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for planning and the economy said: “Throughout the pandemic, as well as more recently following the introduction of more public health restrictions, councillors have lead the calls for comprehensive support and clarity for local businesses, who continue to face major difficulties.

"Only last week, I wrote to the Chancellor on behalf of the city’s hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses to ask for urgent support to be granted in the light of new restrictions.

“This clearly continues to be an incredibly difficult time for businesses and will do all we can to support them.

"Earlier in the pandemic we were among the quickest to get grants into the bank accounts of businesses and will work hard to do so again, but being mindful of the possible impacts of the current phase of the pandemic on our resources, we ask for patience and understanding.

"We will update businesses as soon as we have more details.

“As we understand, the guidance and funding will be sent to councils in the coming weeks, so at this point businesses don’t need to do anything to access this support.

"We are urging the Government to provide clarity over this new support to make sure we can deliver it to businesses as soon as possible.

“Whilst this new support is welcome, it’s clear that as a one off grant it won’t go far enough to cover the ongoing pressures facing many local businesses. We will continue to lobby Ministers for comprehensive support and longer term clarity to ensure businesses and livelihoods are saved.”

Businesses can sign up to receive updates at www.york.gov.uk/form/EmailUpdates.

The council will also be updating its COVID-19 business grants – City of York Council webpages as more details become available.