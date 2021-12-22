TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known former Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York who has died aged 85.

David Wilde was born in York in 1936 and was raised as part of a large family in Heathfield Road in Tang Hall.

He went on to study at St Michael’s Grammar School, Leeds, and was a keen athlete and sportsman when he was a young man.

Following a period of National Service where he served in the intelligence corps in Vienna, he trained as a teacher and worked in London for a while before going to Nigeria to set up a school for local children with his wife, Eeva.

His son, Olaf, said: “Dad will be sadly missed, he was passionate about his politics and was a city councillor for more than 30 years, which he really loved. He believed in standing up for people who were disadvantaged.

“He was a very knowledgeable man and was really well-known around York. I always remember him canvassing at election time in his ward, Walmgate and back in the 70s, when people had been flooded out of their homes, we had them living with us - that is the kind of man he was.”

Whilst a young man David worked as a volunteer for the Samaritans and taught as an English teacher at the former St George’s Secondary School in Walmgate.

He entered local politics in the early 1970s supporting families and children effected by the

drug Thalidomide.Then he became a Labour councillor for the Walmgate ward which he

represented for many decades. He was also Sheriff and Lord Mayor of York a role which he his family say he really enjoyed and he was made an honourary alderman in 2016.

He wrote two books in his time George of the Bean Hills and The History of Osbaldwick

enjoying researching local history.

For a while his hobby of puppet making led him becoming a Punch and Judy Professor

often appearing at local events.

In his later years he was a York Minster guide and sang for a local choir.

He regularly frequented The Blue Bell pub and was known to many people in the city.

David had three children with Eeva - Olaf, Mandi and Karin and he has seven grandchildren.

Eeva and David divorced and she sadly died in 2013. He married his current wife, Annabelle, in 2008.

The family has yet to set a date for a funeral, and hope to possibly hold a celebration of his life in the Spring.