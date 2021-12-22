EMERGENCY services were called in after an incident close to a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out shortly before 10pm last night (December 21) to help police with an incident.
Station manager Tony Walker said at 11.18pm: "Crews from across York and a water rescue unit from Selby are currently assisting York police with an incident on the river Foss."
York Rescue Boat said their team was also called out by police at around 9.50pm to an incident in the Huntington Road area of York. A spokesman said: "Our Swift Water Rescue Team provided safety cover before handing over to the fire service."
The force were concerned about the safety of an individual, but no one was in the water and the incident was brought to a safe conclusion in the end.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.