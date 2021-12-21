ANOTHER York pub has had to close its doors suddenly.

The Fox & Roman on Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses, said on its website: "We are closed for now. We can't wait to welcome you back."

The pub posted on its Facebook page that, unfortunately, it had had to temporarily close after members of its team were instructed to self-isolate.

"The safety of our guests, and our team, remains our highest priority," it said.

"We look forward to welcoming you back once we have confirmed that our team are negative."

Calls to the pub by The Press were not answered.

The Press reported earlier today that the Cross Keys in Goodramgate had suddenly closed until Boxing Day 'due to unforeseen circumstances', but its owners Nicholsons have not yet confirmed why it has shut.

Some people commenting on that story said they had been contacted by the Fox & Roman and told it had cancelled their Christmas day lunch. "Trying to find somewhere else at this late stage is a nightmare," said one person. "Same here, gutted," said another.