A PERSON has been hit by a train onthe East Coast Main Line causing delays, LNER have said.

The train operator issued an update on their twitter earlier today saying they were “saddened to report a person hit by a train at Darlington.”

They added that all lines were now blocked and “services running through this station will be subject to disruption.”

In a later update they revealed that the Edinburgh to Kings Cross train will terminate at Newcastle and an additional service will operate from 12.40pm from Newcastle to Edinburgh.

Rail replacement coaches are also expected to operate in both directions between Newcastle and York and are expected to arrive in “the next 30 to 60 minutes” says the rail operator.

A spokesperson for The British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to the line near Darlington at 12.09pm today (21 December) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their family.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

ne.co.uk or contact 01325 505054