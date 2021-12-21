Concerns are growing for a 20-year-old University of York student who went missing after spending an evening at a nightclub.

Harvey Parker was last seen leaving Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross Railway Station, in Westminster, London, just after midnight on Friday, December 17.

Prior to attending the LBGTQ+ club, it is understood the “kind and gentle” York student had been at a Lil Simz concert at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Police along with Harvey’s friends and family said they are now growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare after having no contact with him for four days.

Writing on social media, his uncle Sylvester Lennon said: “Please help us find my kind and gentle nephew.”

Another unnamed relative added that the family was “desperate” for information and asked for the public to re-post the police’s online appeal to find Harvey.

A further Twitter user added: “He is 20, autistic, non-binary, vulnerable.

“He's missed three work shifts and not on socials since 1.30 Friday morning - unheard of - and not in touch with any friends.

“His family has visited all London hospitals and informed police.”

It’s understood that Harvey, who is originally from London, is in his second year at the University of York.

Cordelia Hobbs, one of seven students who share a flat with Harvey at the university, wrote on Facebook that she and others were "all extremely worried” for his safety.

One of Harvey’s school pals Angus Colwell, who is an editorial assistant at the Spectator, added on Twitter: "I’ve known Harvey for years, and several of my close friends are v tight with him.

“Please contact the police if you know / see anything. We are all worried.”

Another school friend, Oxford University student Alex Foster, wrote: “Harvey has been missing since Thursday evening.

“They went to a concert in Brixton before going to Heaven Nightclub near Embankment and leaving there at 4am.

"If you see them or have any information, PLEASE text me.”

Following an appeal, a police spokesperson said: “Harvey left the nightclub alone and there is nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing.

“Police and Harvey’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Harvey is described as 5ft 8ins tall and of slight build."

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Area South Safeguarding Unit, added: “We have not been able to speak to Harvey on his phone and we are not aware of any reason why he should not be in contact with his family.

“Both his family and police are extremely worried by his disappearance and we are asking for anyone who may have seen Harvey after he left the club, or has any other information, to call police immediately.”