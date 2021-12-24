THE Archbishop of York has used his Christmas message to try and spread hope in uncertain times.
Just over two years after taking up his post, Stephen Cottrell, encourages people to think of others less fortunate at this time of year.
He invites people to spare a thought for those lying in doorways in our city streets in York, and for the refugees desperate to cross the Channel as well as those millions of people who do not have access to Covid-19 vaccines or whose lives have been devastated by climate change.
On a personal note he says that one of the highlights of 2021 for him was baptising his first grandchild.
“As a priest, holding a child at the moment of baptism is always special, but I can’t tell you how much more special it was to hold my grandson in that moment,” he said.
