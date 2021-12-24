HERE the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, looks back on 2021 in his Christmas message to the people of York and North Yorkshire.

ONE of the highlights of my year was baptising my first grandchild. As a priest, holding a child at the moment of baptism is always special, but I can’t tell you how much more special it was to hold my grandson in that moment. Holding him in my arms, looking into his eyes and hearing the sounds he makes, brings such joy.

The Christmas story is a story about God coming into the world as a tiny, vulnerable baby. Like all babies, this baby speaks of hope, because babies, for all their smallness and complete dependence, give us this great gift; a new-born baby is a reminder that all people, everywhere, hope for a future that is kind, forgiving, generous, and hospitable.

We expect at Christmas to spend time with family and friends and I hope that my grandson and his parents will be with us, Covid restrictions allowing. This is an opportunity to celebrate relationship, but it can also be an invitation to acknowledge those relationships we find difficult – be it with family and friends or strangers. The people lying in doorways in our city streets in York, do we ever pause and wonder how they ended up there? Or the refugees desperate to cross the Channel, those millions of people who do not have access to vaccines, lives devastated by climate change - how might we turn these situations into something more hopeful? As Covid continues to disrupt lives around the world, fear and anxiety about this can make us angry. Anger can make us unkind and inhospitable, less inclined to be generous and forgiving. And yet there is hope.

Hope invites us to subvert our expectations. As hope is found in a tiny baby, so there is joy in the small things of this time of year. Christmas lights twinkling down Stonegate or in the market place at Malton, or by the big tree in St Helen’s Square, remind us of the star that lit the night sky over 2000 years ago, announcing Emmanuel, God-with-us. The light that shines in the darkness, where hope and joy can overcome fear and anxiety.

A Christmas card is a reminder of others and an invitation to remember what we share with all people, our common humanity and home. Eating a mince pie from Bettys or Thomas the Baker’s, invites us to be still for a moment and savour the rich flavours of Christmas, indeed of life, a reminder that there is joy to be found, even when Christmas may not look like we expect it to because we are not doing what we normally would.

God is no stranger to whatever normal may look like right now, for God came into the world to participate in our human lives in a way that was startling. The invitation to join in God’s hope for the future remains forever steady and unchanging.

May we find kindness, forgiveness, generosity and hospitality this Christmas.