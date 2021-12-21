MANY shops in York have started their sales - days before Christmas.
But some retailers are holding off, including Next, which has announced the date of its sale.
Many shops traditionally start their sale on Boxing Day, leading to bargain hunters getting up early the day after Christmas to queue up for the best bargains.
But Next has announced its sale will start on Monday December 27 at 8am - via a huge sticker in its window.
If you are looking to snap up some pre-Christmas bargains, several York chain stores are already in sale.
Urban Outfitters, H&M, Mango, Mountain Warehouse and department store Browns are all hanging the distinctive red sales banner in their windows, with prices slashed between 50 to 70 per cent across these leading retailers.
Meanwhile as our video shows, York's Christmas market was doing bustling trade and the city centre was busy as night fell just before 5pm when we shot this video.
