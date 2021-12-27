A LEADING retailer has taken on premises at a popular shopping park in North Yorkshire.
Dreams opened its new store at St James Retail Park in Knaresborough on Boxing Day.
The new letting was secured by international real estate advisor Savills, on behalf of Bramall Properties Limited.
The major bed retailer has agreed a new 10-year lease for the 10,055 sq ft store which is situated on Grimbald Crag Road on the outskirts of the market town.
Dreams is a bed retailer and manufacturer specialising in beds, mattresses, bedroom furniture and bed linen, with more than 200 stores nationwide.
St James Retail Park is a prime retail scheme in the area, and counts Next, Matalan, Boots, Argos, TK Maxx, Home Sense, McDonald's and an M&S Foodhall among its existing occupiers.
The site neighbours a Barker & Stonehouse unit.
Ian Hare, out-of-town retail director at Savills Leeds, said: “We’re pleased to have secured another leading retailer at St James Retail Park, with the park comprising a compelling mix of homeware and fashion brands.
"The new letting to Dreams is the perfect addition to the scheme.”
St James Retail Park is about four miles east of Harrogate.
