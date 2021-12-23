A repeat burglar who was scared off by the resident of a house he was trying to raid, has been jailed.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said the householder was working from home when he heard a noise and went to investigate.

He found Daniel John Rocks trying to get into his house.

He started recording the scene on his mobile phone and Rocks left.

The burglar was arrested shortly afterwards when police went to his last known address.

The 45-year-old criminal has been burgling houses for more than two decades, York Crown Court heard.

Rocks, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton pleaded guilty to attempted burglary of the house and burglary of the shed in its back yard.

Judge Simon Hickey said Rocks had made a "fairly determined attempt" to get into the house.

"Undoubtedly the reason you were committing these offences was your addiction to drugs," he told Rocks.

The burglar was jailed for 14 months.

Mr Galley said Rocks broke into the outbuilding on Cromer Street in Clifton on November 1.

He stole two power saws and scattered other tools around the house's back yard.

The householder was working upstairs when he heard a noise outside, similar to a hammer being used.

He went downstairs to investigate. Through the living room window he could see a man trying to get in.

He alerted the man's attention and Rocks left.

The burglar was wearing gloves and was equipped for burglary, said Mr Galley.

The stolen tools he took with him when he left were worth £90.

Rocks was first convicted of burgling a house in 1998 when he was jailed for 11 months. Since then, he had been convicted of house burglaries in 1999, 2002 and 2012 when he was jailed for five years for three house raids.

At the time of the Cromer Street raid, he was on a community order for theft from a vehicle and attempted possession of heroin and an 18-month conditional discharge imposed at York Crown Court in March for carrying a scissor blade in public.

For Rocks, Sean Smith, said it was not unusual for people to wear gloves in November for innocent reasons, and that simply wearing gloves was not an indication Rocks had gone out looking to burgle.

"The defendant tells me the shed was open," he said.

"There is an element of opportunity here, in that the defendant has gone onto the premises and on finding the tools has gone on to using them tools from the shed rather than being equipped (for burglary) on attending at the premises."

Rocks was working with the drug and alcohol rehabilitation agency Lifeline to tackle his problems.

He had recently lost his father and split from his long-term partner.