A KNIFE thief with a history of weapons and violence has been jailed for more than two years.

Lee John McDonald, 39, who has previously been jailed for attempted robbery, stole the knives as he defied a court order twice in one day, York Crown Court heard.

He also had a screwdriver on him and has served many jail terms as well as community sentences aimed at rehabilitating him.

"I wonder if you ever stop to consider how much money the country has poured into you," the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris told him.

"Imagine how that could have been spent on the NHS, or on defence, or on policing instead of being wasted on you.

"You are a habitual shoplifter."

He said McDonald had previous convictions for carrying blades in public.

"What is worrying is that in the first offence, you stole knives and that means you walked out of the store with a bladed article," he said.

For McDonald, Ayman Khokhar said he wanted to go to prison rather than be free in the community.

McDonald, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and one offence of shop theft.

He was jailed for 28 months, the 82nd time he has been sentenced by a court.

He has 239 previous convictions and was jailed for 40 months in 2014 for attempted robbery.

McDonald was made subject to the current CBO on August 14, 2018 at York Crown Court, said Katie Spence, prosecuting.

It bans him from going into shops in Selby.

It was the second time he had been subject to a CBO.

On November 25 this year, he went into two shops in Selby.

The first was Homebase in Three Lakes Retail Park where he stole some knives, which he put in his pocket, and some screw bits, which he put into a drawstring bag.

He then left the store, but staff had noticed his actions and called in police.

Officers saw him on a bicycle close to Sainsbury's in the town. He had a screwdriver in his waistband.

McDonald was arrested and police found the drill bits and knives stolen from Homebase.

He was held in custody until he could appear before York Magistrates' Court.

Mr Khokhar said McDonald had a long standing addiction to Class A drugs and stole to fund his habit.

On November 25, "he was suffering from paranoid delusions, no doubt drug induced, which sadly led him to conclude that rather than spending any future time in the community, his best interests would be served by returning to prison," said the defence barrister.

"That is the explanation why he took the decision to go into the stores."