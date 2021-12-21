THE Prime Minister has pledged there will be no new Covid restrictions in England before Christmas Day.
But he didn't rule out introducing restrictions after December 25.
His announcement came after days of uncertainty as Covid cases soar, doubling every two days or so.
Boris Johnson said the evidence about hospitalisation of Covid cases and the severity of the Omicron variant did not justify introducing new restrictions.
Government ministers have said for three days that it is looking at the data "hour by hour".
Elsewhere in the UK, Scotland will see sport events going behind closed doors, large gatherings banned and pubs and bars returning to table service only from Boxing Day.
