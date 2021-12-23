A developer is seeking to trees from the site of a major York housing scheme, even though they are protected.
Barrat Homes seeks to remove 14 trees protected by a Tree Preservation Order from the Chocolate Works scheme on Bishopthorpe Road.
The trees by Devon House on Joseph Terry Grover, are in a tree-lined embankment between the highway and the development.
A consultants report says the site has 115 trees and 21 groups of trees and shrubs and most are fine.
But nine trees have been assessed as presenting a 'falling risk' to people and property that they require removal.
A sycamore also has significant root damage and is close to the balconies of several apartments
Several trees are also dead, others are of declining quality and 20 others also need pruning to help prevent a risk to people and property, the report added.
Network Rail has also applied to City of York Council to remove protected trees growing on railway embankments in the Bootham, Grosvenor Terrace and Marygate and St Mary's part of York on the Scarborough railway line.
The rail operator says this would continue remedial management works last carried out in 2016.
The work would also remove overhanging branches and help improve public safety.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.