A WHITE Christmas for York is looking increasingly unlikely this year.

As the big day approaches, a 350 per cent surge in Google searches on whether it will snow on Christmas this year suggests that Brits are still hoping for a white Christmas even after an 11-year wait since 2010.

But in York and North Yorkshire it looks like we could be in for a wet rather than a white Christmas, with rain forecast and daytime highs of 5C with much the same picture being predicted for Boxing Day.

There could be a touch of frost though with night time temperatures dropping to 3C both nights. 

The forecast is based on latest computer models, and is a change from this last week's Christmas forecast of snow showers.

 