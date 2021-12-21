A WHITE Christmas for York is looking increasingly unlikely this year.
As the big day approaches, a 350 per cent surge in Google searches on whether it will snow on Christmas this year suggests that Brits are still hoping for a white Christmas even after an 11-year wait since 2010.
But in York and North Yorkshire it looks like we could be in for a wet rather than a white Christmas, with rain forecast and daytime highs of 5C with much the same picture being predicted for Boxing Day.
There could be a touch of frost though with night time temperatures dropping to 3C both nights.
The forecast is based on latest computer models, and is a change from this last week's Christmas forecast of snow showers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.