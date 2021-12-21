YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 50 again - taking it over the 600 mark in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 55, taking it to 607.1 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 257 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 32,347.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 449.6 cases per 100,000 population. A further 584 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 95,433.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by two, taking it to 509.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 273 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 55,164.
Across the UK, a further 90,629 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 11,453,121.
