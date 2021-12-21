DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays after a crash involving a lorry load of pigs.
Emergency services are currently on the scene after an HGV loaded with hundreds of pigs has crashed and ened up on its side on the B1248 near Malton.
Station manager Tony Walker from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is one of those attending.
He said: "Crews from Malton are currently dealing with an HGV loaded with 200 pigs on the B1248 near Malton.
"Drivers can expect delays.
"We are currently still on scene releasing the pigs using cutting gear and manpower. We have a vet and specialists working with us. Road closed for some time."
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.