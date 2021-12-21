A DRIVER involved in a hit and run which put a pensioner in hospital has been identified and his vehicle seized by police.
Humberside Police say that on Wednesday, December 15 a car struck a pedestrian on Pasture Road in Goole. The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and got out of his vehicle however he then drove away from the scene.
A spokesman for the force said: "Last week we appealed for the driver to come forward. He has now been identified and the vehicle has been seized as part of our ongoing investigation into the collision.
"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in hospital in a critical condition.
"We would like to thank everyone who contacted us in relation to our appeal and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed or has dash cam footage of the incident to contact us if you not already."
If you can help with our enquiries please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 244 of 15 December 2021.
