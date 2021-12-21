POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man and woman have been found dead in a North Yorkshire town.

A man in his 30s, who was known to the victims, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody, and at this time police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

North Yorkshire Police officers located the bodies of a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s in a house in Regent Crescent in Skipton this morning (December 21).

Senior Investigating Officer DI Steve Menzies, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Local residents will understandably be shocked to hear about this tragic incident. Although the investigation is at an early stage, a man has been arrested, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are conducting reassurance patrols in the area, and anyone with concerns can speak to them. I’d also ask anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Police family liaison officers are providing support to those affected - and people are asked to respect their privacy.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number: 12210264852 when passing on information.