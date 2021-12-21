POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a serious assault that has left a 67-year-old woman with a broken hip in York.

The incident happened in Station Road in the city between 9.15 and 9.25pm on Saturday 11 December 2021.

The victim, a woman visiting York from Lancashire, was walking along the road when she was knocked to the ground. She was taken to York Hospital with a broken hip. She has since undergone surgery and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Officers have released a picture of a woman who they believe witnessed the incident and may hold important information which would assist their enquiries. They are appealing for the woman, or anyone who can identify her to get in touch.

"They are also wanting to identify a man who is believed to have been with the woman pictured, as he may also hold vital information. He is described as a white male who was wearing a blue top."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can identify the woman in the image or the man she is believed to have been with, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 12 Ben Stevens. You can also email Benjamin.stevens@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210259144.