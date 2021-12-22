THE directors of a York barbers that allegedly operated during lockdown have been charged with four breaches each of coronavirus regulations.

Dylan Bell, 27, and Ryan Cross, 30, are each accused of offences committed at Q Gentlemens Barbers in Bishopthorpe Road between Wednesday, January 6 and Saturday, July 17.

The business itself faces the same four charges.

All of Britain went into full lockdown on January 5 and the regulations under which the three defendants were charged became law on January 6.

All coronavirus restrictions from the winter lockdown were finally lifted in England at the beginning of Monday, July 19.

Today, the shop unit in the Bishy Road parade of shops where it used to receive customers is closed with a property agents’ sign in the window.

The cases against Bell, of Burnholme Avenue, Tang Hall; Cross, of Alness Drive, Woodthorpe; and Q Gentlemen Barbers Ltd, of Bishopthorpe Road, York; was listed to be heard before York magistrates this week.

They cases were all adjourned when the prosecution requested an adjournment for legal reasons.

Both men and a representative for the company will now be expected to attend York Magistrates' Court on a date next Spring.

The case against all three is being prosecuted by City of York Council.

All three defendants are alleged to have failed to have ceased to carry on a business between January 6 and March 28 when York was under complete lockdown and only essential businesses were allowed to be open.

Barbers were not among businesses allowed to operate.

The first partial lifting of the lockdown in England was on Monday, March 29 when schools reopened.

Shops and many other businesses including barbers remained closed by law.

The defendants are also accused of operating a non-essential business that offered goods for sale or hire between March 29 and April 11 when coronavirus regulations did not allow them to do so.

On April 12, non-essential retail businesses such as hairdressers and public buildings reopened for the first time since Tuesday, January 5.

The third charge alleges that the defendants failed to close the business between 6pm on May 13 and 6pm on May 21 when they had been served with an official order under the coronavirus regulations to shut down.

The fourth charge alleges that they failed to close the business when they had been served with an official order under coronavirus regulations to shut down between 6pm on May 20 and 11.59pm on Saturday, July 17.

Bell and Cross are both listed as directors of Q Gentlemen Barbers Ltd at Companies House.

The charges were brought after police and council officers raided the shop unit earlier this year.

Two men were arrested and the shop unit was boarded up.