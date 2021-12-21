If Charlie the springer spaniel comes and sit next to you in a pub, he's probably alerting the police that you've got or have been using drugs.
Three people were searched when the specially trained dog joined a late night police patrol North Yorkshire coastal pubs and bars.
Sergeant Vicky Quigley, from Filey and Eastfield police, said: “It was a very positive operation in that we were able to use the specialist skills of Charlie the passive drugs dog and his handler, Bradley, as well as maintain a highly-visible and reassuring presence in and around our local pubs and bars on a busy Saturday night in the run up to Christmas.
“The close partnership working that we have developed with licensed premises alongside Scarborough Borough Council, means that we are in a position of strength when it comes to dealing with concerning criminal activity such as drug taking and drug dealing when it spills into the night-time economy."
Charlie is trained to sit next to someone if they smell of drugs.
Of the three people searched during the patrol, none had any drugs on them, though one admitted using drugs just before Charlie arrived. None were prosecuted.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.