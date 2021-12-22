A HOME care company in York is preparing for a sharp rise in demand for its services, which has led to new employment opportunities in the area.
Each year, Home Instead York records a seasonal uplift in client enquiries. When families get together for festive gatherings, the firm said they notice any issues in their family’s health and wellbeing.
To meet this anticipated rise in demand, the home care firm is opening up 50 caregiver vacancies.
Luke Norbury, owner at Home Instead York, said: "We recruit people from a whole range of backgrounds, but one thing they have in common is that they have a genuine desire to make a difference.
"With some training under their belts, which we provide in full, they go on and make it possible for an older adult to live well at home.”
To find out about joining the team, call 01904 221271 or visit the Home Instead York website.
Home Instead York has been open since 2008 and employs 75 caregivers who help older adults in the community live well at home. The company provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands for older people.
