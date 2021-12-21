GRITTERS will be out in York tonight as temperatures in the city are expected to plunge.
The gritters will be out across York from 6pm tonight, York Gritting tweeted.
Temperatures in York will fall to a low of 2C overnight between midnight and 7am tomorrow.
The mercury will plunge further tomorrow between 7am and 11am, with temperatures falling to 1C, according to the Met Office.
Our gritters will be out today from 6pm this evening.— York gritting (@yorkgritter) December 21, 2021
Take care in the winter weather everyone.#WinterInYork pic.twitter.com/2y3GOolKBD
