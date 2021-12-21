THE YORKSHIRE NHS 111 service is reminding patients to order and collect their repeat prescriptions before GP surgeries and pharmacies close for the festive season.

Each year, hundreds of patients call the NHS 111 services during the Christmas and New Year period because they have run out of their medications, which causes an unnecessary panic for themselves, and increased pressure on both NHS urgent care and out of hours services.

Dr Eithne Cummins, GP and clinical director for integrated urgent care at Yorkshire Ambulance services NHS Trust - which runs the Yorkshire and the Humber, Bassetlaw, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire NHS 111 services - is urging people to make sure that they have enough of their medications stocked up to last them through to the New Year when services reopen.

She said: “The NHS 111 service will be very busy over the Christmas and New Year period, so we’re reminding those people who need repeat medication to manage long-term conditions to order and collect their prescriptions before Christmas.

"In the busy build-up to the holidays, it’s easy to forget and this can lead to problems once GP practices close for a few days.

“If you think you might need to replenish your medication stocks to see you through Christmas and the New Year, please save yourself the worry and re-order your prescription while there is still plenty of time for it to be processed and dispensed.

“Not only will you be helping yourself, you’ll also be helping the NHS by reducing pressure on busy urgent care services over the festive period.”

Patients can also order their repeat prescriptions through the NHS App on their smartphone or tablet, by visiting www.nhs.uk/nhsapp.

