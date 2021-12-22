TWO charities backed by Press readers have shared an early Christmas present worth more than £11,000.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which has a training base at Bielby near Pocklington, has received £8,887.02 from The Gannett Foundation, the charitable arm of the The Press’ parent company.

York Rescue Boat, meanwhile, has received £2,189.22.

The two charities have been battling it out with six others across the region for a share of a £25,000 giveaway. Readers were able to collect tokens in The Press and other Gannett newspapers - and the cash was awarded according to how many tokens each charity received.

As reported earlier this week, new research led by the University of York has shown that assistance dogs trained to support deaf people, and those living with hearing loss, have positive and wide-ranging impacts on people’s lives.

The study was carried out with the help of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. More than 160 people with severe or profound hearing loss who had applied to the charity for a hearing dog took part in the research. The study showed that people who had received a hearing dog had significantly better mental well-being, were less dependent on others, and had fewer symptoms of depression.

“Hearing dogs not only alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as smoke alarms, alarm clocks and oven timers, they also provide lots of love, companionship and emotional support,” the charity says. “Many deaf people can feel very lonely and isolated and our dogs not only help tackle this, they also can dramatically improve people’s mental wellbeing and quality of life overall.”

Spokesperson Laura Matthews said the £8,887.02 of Gannet cash would go to support deaf people with hearing dogs in York and across Yorkshire.

It costs about £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog. “It’s not as straightforward as just providing a deaf person with a dog,” Laura said. “There’s a lot of extra training and support that goes on. So we are absolutely delighted that we have received more than £8,000!”

York Rescue Boat patrols the city’s rivers regularly on Friday and Saturday nights, at bank holidays, and on other occasions when the city is busy, such as race days. But its 60 volunteers do much more. “The rescue boat is on-call 24/7,” said fundraising manager Dawn Carlin. “Sometimes the boat will be called out at 6am. A volunteer will get up, do a call-out, then go off to their normal day job.”

The charity also does outreach work, educating people about the dangers of York’s rivers, and providing water safety training. Such training saves lives, rescue boat volunteer and trainer David Wilson told The Press. “We would rather educate people to the danger of water or getting into trouble in a flood situation - if we can stop someone getting into trouble that is better.”

The Gannet Foundation cash will go towards equipment that will enable it to provide better educational talks, visits and presentations. No-one at the charity is paid, Dawn pointed out - everyone is a volunteer. “So every penny will be put to good use - even that 22p!”