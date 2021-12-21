A YORK pub has closed suddenly 'due to unforeseen circumstances'- and won't reopen until Boxing Day.

The closure of the Cross Keys in Goodramgate has hit people with bookings for the Christmas period.

No one was available for comment today at the pub near York Minster but signs in the windows stated: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will now be closed until Sunday December 26.

"Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."

The sign adds:"If you have a booking, we will be ringing you to discuss it with you in person."

The pub's website and Facebook page make no mention of the closure, but the website says, under the heading, Book a table for Christmas at the Cross Keys in York, that "in the event of any changes to government guidelines that may affect your Christmas booking, your deposit will remain safe.

"In the unfortunate event that your booking cannot proceed, we will refund your deposit in full using the original payment method."

The Press is trying to contact pub operator Nicholsons to ask why the pub has suddenly shut.

