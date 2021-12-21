A CHARITY says it has been overwhelmed by people's generosity as it handed out gift bags of donated items to York's homeless.

Hoping Street Kitchen, which offers nourishing food and emotional and wellbeing support to the homeless community in York, says it handed out more than 100 gift bags as part of their festive campaign.

The gift bags were distributed at the city's Santander's High Ousegate branch and Hoping sites across York.

The charity's organisers say they were overwhelmed by the quality of donated items it received inside the bags from kind-hearted residents.

It received staple items for the city's homeless including soap, toothpaste, wet wipes, deodorant and sanitary towels.

Celebrating Christmas together with our lovely #homeless friends at King's Manor was fabulous. So many gifts for #homeless men, women, children & even their dogs. Imagine Christmas Day in a tent in mid-winter. Nowhere open by day, to go for warmth-our celebrations mean such a lot pic.twitter.com/70sPVfqjMi — HOPING Street Kitchen York (@HopingYork) December 19, 2021

But the bags also featured warm sparkly hats, woollen pompom hats, soft scarves and underwear.

The generous gift bags were also made up for homeless people's dogs. Cards and children's drawings also featured in the packages.

Hoping Street Kitchen volunteers gave out the gift bags on Sunday night and also had a hot festive meal available for York's homeless.

This included hot roast pork, pigs in blankets, all the trimmings and mince pies.

The charity's volunteers open the street kitchen every Sunday from 6.30pm in King’s Manor off Exhibition Square - and provide nourishing hot food, warm clothes and a listening ear to all those in need.

Jayne Venables, of Hoping Street Kitchen, says people also donated selections of biscuits, confectionery, crisps and snacks, which people would hope to receive themselves on Christmas Day.

She said: "We are overwhelmed by the generosity.

"It was the quality, not just the quantity of the gift bags and the time people had taken. It was fantastic.

I would like to say thank you to all of the people who donated. We are getting a lot of support

"The people who received the gift bags were very appreciative. One of our volunteers had a letter from someone who received one of the bags saying thank you.

"We had about 30 people come through on Sunday to take their bags. There were more handed out the previous week."

The charity's efforts were also boosted earlier this month by a donation.

Shop firm NISA's charity Making A Difference Locally (MADL) gave a £1,000 donation to Hoping Street Kitchen to boost Christmas/Winter comfort for York's homeless.

Jayne and Jane Anness, head of retail and catering at the University of York, received the donation and other items for the homeless.

The Hoping charity, which is run entirely by unpaid volunteers, received a major boost in November when the University of York stepped in to offer the grounds of King’s Manor as the base for Hoping to serve hot food and provide friendship for rough sleepers on Sunday evenings.