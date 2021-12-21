A NETWORK operator is set to upgrade 4G coverage across Yorkshire over the coming years - including different locations in North Yorkshire.
As part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, EE is going to upgrade 4G coverage in more than 100 rural locations across Yorkshire and The Humber by June 2024.
This includes 46 locations in North Yorkshire, six locations in the East Riding of Yorkshire, 15 locations in South Yorkshire and 24 locations in West Yorkshire.
Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: "We’ve made a renewed commitment to boost rural connectivity, helping improve mobile performance regardless of location.
"The investment BT has made in rural areas means we have the infrastructure in place to extend our 4G coverage footprint even further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build to ensure everyone has access to reliable connectivity."
The Shared Rural Network – an agreement between the UK’s four mobile network operators and UK Government – is aiming to extend 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK’s geography by 2025.
EE has already upgraded its 4G network in 27 rural locations across Yorkshire and The Humber since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020.
