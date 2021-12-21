POLICE dogs have been out as part of a crackdown on drug crime.

North Yorkshire Police say that as part of their ongoing efforts to target drug-related crime and increase safety in for people on a night out, the Filey and Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Teams carried out an operation on Saturday night (December 18) which included the use of a passive drugs dog at local pubs and bars.

Charlie the springer spaniel (pictured below with his handler Bradley) is trained to sit next to people who smell of drugs.

It was this indication that led to three searches under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

None of the searches resulted in the seizure of drugs or further action, although one person admitted to using drugs just prior to the search.

Licensing issues were also noted at two pubs in Scarborough and arrangements have been made with the force’s Licensing team to pay a visit to these premises.

Sergeant Vicky Quigley, from Filey and Eastfield Police, said: “It was a very positive operation in that we were able to use the specialist skills of Charlie the passive drugs dog and his handler, Bradley, as well as maintain a highly-visible and reassuring presence in and around our local pubs and bars on a busy Saturday night in the run up to Christmas.

“The close partnership working that we have developed with licensed premises alongside Scarborough Borough Council, means that we are in a position of strength when it comes to dealing with concerning criminal activity such as drug taking and drug dealing when it spills into the night-time economy.

“By working together, we are doing everything we can to tackle the very real harm that drugs can cause to individuals and the wider community.

“We’re also determined that residents and visitors are safe and get to enjoy everything that is great about Filey and Scarborough during the festive season and beyond.”