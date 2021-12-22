A YORK-based biotechnology firm has started trading on London’s junior stock market - valued at about £80m.

Aptamer Group's shares starting to trade from 8am today, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, as it made its debut on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

The firm, a finalist in The Press Business Awards which supplies big pharmaceutical firms with synthetic antibodies for targeted delivery of drugs, employs more than 35 people at York Science Park.

It priced its initial public offering at 117p a share, and will also raise £10.8m by selling 9.2m new shares in a placing.

It is a landmark moment for Aptamer which is working with the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, including Britain’s biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca, to enable innovation in the life sciences industry.

Chief executive officer Arron Tolley, who founded Aptamer Group in 2008 with Dr David Bunka, a geneticist, said: “Today is an important milestone for Aptamer and I am delighted that the Group has commenced trading on AIM.

"This listing marks an important step in our journey as we solidify our position as the leading provider of aptamer discovery and selection services and the development of aptamer-based reagents.

"I would like to thank our new and existing shareholders for their support and our hard working and dedicated staff and customers for helping build Aptamer Group into the business it is today. I look forward to providing updates on our progress in the months and years ahead.”

Floating on a public stock exchange enables many entrepreneurs to raise funds or collateral for future growth, with AIM having proven to be a popular route for younger companies keen to go public.

Aptamer Group solves problems for biotech and big pharma by developing molecular binders, called aptamers, as an alternative to antibodies which fail to perform 50 to 60 per cent of the time and take longer to generate in a lab.

Drugs can be attached to aptamers which bind to a target, such as proteins or viruses, and help to deliver treatments, for example, to cancer cells and other diseases.

They can also be used as a diagnostic tool to detect, for example, cancer. Aptamer Group is working with Cancer Research UK on a leukaemia project, and with AstraZeneca on delivering its kidney disease treatments into the kidney.

Aptamer Group operates across three life science sectors: custom services (research and bioprocessing tools), diagnostics and therapeutics.

The Group which has an existing blue-chip customer base has seen organic revenue growth of 400 per cent over the past four years, with upfront deal values ranging from £50,000 to £3.8 million.

The aptamer market is set to expand over the next five to 10 years into a multi-billion-dollar world-wide market and is forecast to grow at 18 to 28 per cent per annum.