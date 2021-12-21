YORK Foodbank has announced its opening times over Christmas and New Year.
It will hold its last distribution session on Wednesday, December 22, between 1pm and 3pm at Living Word Church, Huntington Road, York.
The service will then be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Monday, December 27 and Wednesday, December 29.
York Foodbank will hold a distribution session on Friday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) at Cornerstone Methodist Church, Millfield Lane, Tang Hall, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
The service will be closed on New Year's Day. But it will resume as normal after the festive break from Monday, January 3, between 11am and 1pm, at Gateway Centre, Front Street, Acomb, York.
The foodbank says: "Regrettably we are unable to offer volunteer collections delivering to clients between Thursday, December 23 and Tuesday, January 4.
First York has joined forces with York Foodbank to provide a special travel service to help people get to important welfare and advice sessions held at its centres around the city during the festive period.
They have arranged hundreds of discounted fares with the charity.
The tickets can also be used for emergency food collections for families and individuals who are having to self-isolate due to Covid.
Go to york.foodbank.org.uk for more information.
