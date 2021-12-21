THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a Harrogate flat.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a report at 11.30pm last night that a man had died in the town.
It said officers attended a flat in Mayfield Grove and located the body of a man.
"Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the flat on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at this time."
Chief Inspector Andy Colbourne, County Commander, said: “I recognise that local residents will be extremely concerned by what has happened, but they can be reassured that an extensive investigation is underway.
“Officers will be conducting enquiries in the area, and the Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out extra patrols to provide further reassurance.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should phone101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12210264785.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.