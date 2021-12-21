A YORK woman has appeared in court for stealing more than £400 worth of a make-up from a shop.
Tanya Ellerby, 38, of Holgate Road, Acomb, was charged with jointly stealing make-up, worth a total of £443.89, from Boots, Kings Square, York, on February 24, 2021.
She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 victim surcharge for the theft from a shop offence.
Ellerby pleaded guilty when she appeared at York Magistrates' Court on December 15, 2021.
