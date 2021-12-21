A YORK man has been jailed for stealing bottles of wine from a city shop.
James Walker, 35, of Leeside, was jailed for 12 weeks for two charges of theft from a shop.
In the first charge, he was jailed for 12 weeks, concurrently, for stealing a bottle of wine worth £7 from Marks & Spencer, Parliament Street, York, on October 31, 2021.
Walker was also committed to prison for 12 weeks, to run concurrently, for stealing two bottles of wine, worth a total of £18, from Marks & Spencer, Parliament Street, York, on October 30, 2021.
He was jailed as the offences were deemed so serious because they were aggravated by being committed while subject to a community sentence, because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, because the offence was aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending.
Walker pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared at York Magistrates' Court on December 14, 2021.
