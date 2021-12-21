YORK'S Covid vaccination centre has revealed its opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period.
The complex at Askham Bar will be open from 6am to 3pm on Christmas Eve and will then be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
It will then reopen on Monday and Tuesday - both Bank Holidays - between 10am and 6pm.
The centre will then open from 6am to 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 6am to 3pm on New Year's Eve.
It will be closed on New Year's Day and Sunday January 2, and then be open from 10am to 6pm on Monday January 3.
A spokesperson stressed that the last appointment time was always half an hour before closing time.
