As Christmas fast approaches, it is time to start thinking of how to get rid of the rubbish that accumulates over the festive period.
From food waste you can't compost to unrecyclable plastic, black and green bins can get full very quickly over the festive period.
If you're not looking for bin collection times, check here for Christmas tip opening times for York's nearest waste recycling centres and find out what you can recycle.
Here's what you need to know about bin collection times in York over Christmas.
Christmas bin collections in York
There will be no changes to bin collections in York over Christmas, City of York Council confirmed.
As Christmas and New Year fall over a weekend, and we carry out collections over bank holidays, collections will resume as normal.
What goes in your recycling bin?
With increased awareness of climate change and our impact on the planet, more of us will be looking to recycle as much as possible.
It can be difficult to know what types of plastics are recyclable and whether you can put wrapping paper your recycling bin.
Here's what you can recycle using your recycling bin:
- all plastic bottles (squash and replace lids except pumps)
- plastic pots (such as yoghurt, cream)
- plastic tubs (such as margarine, butter, ice cream)
- plastic trays (such as fruit, meat)
- all paper
- Cardboard boxes can go in your recycling bin while large cardboard boxes can be flattened and placed next to your recycling bin - but it must be dry.
- greetings cards (plain cards without foil, glitter or ribbon)
- envelopes
- all steel and aluminium food tins and drink cans
- tin foil and foil trays, no grease or oil
- biscuit and sweet tins
- all cartons e.g. fruit juice, drinks and soup
- squash and replace lid
- aerosol cans
