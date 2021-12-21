THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals remains stable, just as the Government considers new restrictions amid fears of hospitals being overwhelmed by patients hit by the new Omicron variant.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it was treating 47 Covid patients at the two sites - the same number as yesterday, and three fewer than last Friday.
It also said that one such patient was in intensive care, again the same number as yesterday and three fewer than last Friday.
The trust had more than 80 Covid inpatients at one point in the autumn, and 242 at the peak of last winter's wave of the pandemic.
The trust also revealed today that it had discharged six Covid patients over the previous 24 hours, taking the total discharged since the start of the pandemic to 3,073.
Fears of Covid hospitalisations overwhelming the NHS have been fuelled by sharp rises in the numbers admitted to hospitals in London, where the largest numbers of cases of the new Omicron variant have been.
