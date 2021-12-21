SANTA and some of his elves paid a visit to a North Yorkshire village to help spread Christmas cheer over the festive period.
Last weekend, Hemingbrough Community came together to spread some Christmas joy and raise funds for Hemingbrough CP School.
Local businesses, Hagg Lane Conservation Group, teachers and parents invited Santa and his elves to deliver presents to the homes of children in the area.
A spokesperson for the volunteers said: "It has been difficult for the school to run their usual fundraising events, but this way we could raise money safely and spread festive cheer.
"It's such a pleasure to see so many smiles, it makes it worthwhile."
There were 120 deliveries to made in total - raising more than £2,400 for the school.
Volunteers included parents, childminders, teachers, governors, grandparents and local residents.
Hamilton and Croft and Minster Mobility created the mobile sleigh, which helped keep Santa comfy on his travels.
