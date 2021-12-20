HUNDREDS of York residents suffered a power cut after an 'explosion' in overhead cables.
Northern Powergrid said 470 properties in the YO19 and YO32 postcode area lost their electricity supplies at 4.49pm today, due to an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
One person posted on Huntington's Facebook community page that there had been an explosion and powercut at Hopgrove, including the roundabouts and ring road.
Another posted: "I was there when it happened and a massive flash and bang in the sky."
A third said: "Apparently it’s a power line outside Toby carvery that has exploded."
A number of people said they had lost power or their power had flickered.
Supplies are understood to have been restored by early evening.
