A CAR was seized after being stopped by police.

North Yorkshire Police say officers clocked the VW car as it travelled through the county and caught up with the driver in Humberside.

Traffic Constable David Minto said: "It was a cloned vehicle although not stolen.

"The disqualified and uninsured driver had changed the registration plates in order to deceive the police.

"The car and plates have been seized.

"The driver has been reported and will now face a day in court."