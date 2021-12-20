THE A19 near Thirsk has been blocked this evening by a crash.
National Highways tweeted that the southbound road between the A684 at Osmotherley and the A61/A168 near Thirsk was closed due to a collision involving two vehicles.
It added that one of the vehicles had come to rest on its roof.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.