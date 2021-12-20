THE Prime Minister has warned the public to expect new curbs to control the spread of Omicron.

Boris Johnson has held a special two-hour meeting with the Cabinet today and said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.

However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.

“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.

“We are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron under control and we will rule nothing out.

“But at the moment, what I think we want people to focus on is exercising caution – so ventilation, masks in the appropriate places, all the usual stuff about washing hands, but remember how contagious Omicron really is."

Earlier today the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, said he could not make any “hard, fast guarantees” that more restrictions will not be needed ahead of Christmas Day.

Mr Raab said the data is “always under review” but claimed the country is in a “better position to enjoy Christmas with loved ones” this year.

But he was unable to offer any guarantees as he advised people to be “careful and cautious” in the coming days.

Amid reports ministers have pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas, Mr Raab offered his support for the Government’s approach while noting all Cabinet ministers ask questions about the advice received.