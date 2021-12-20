FIREFIGHTERS were called in to tackle a car fire in York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in at about 9.55am today (December 20) to Murton after reports of a car alight.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from York has been called to a Peugeot 207 on fire.
"This resulted in severe fire, heat and smoke damage to the whole vehicle.
"The crew used two breathing apparatus and two hosereels to put it out.
"The cause is believed to be an engine fault."
