POLICE have launched a witness appeal after cash has been stolen from a machine during a theft at a bowling alley in York.
The theft occurred at around 3.30pm on Saturday December 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Kathryn Avenue in the city - and involved damage being caused to one of the gambling machines and the removal of cash from the machine.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Officers are appealing for information and would particularly like to speak to two men, who they believe will be able to assist their investigation.
A spokesperson for the force said: "One man is described as a white male, slim in build with short dark shaved hair, wearing a full North Face tracksuit and EA7 trainers. The second man is described as a white male, stocky in build with short light coloured balding hair and short length facial hair, wearing what appeared to be a navy coloured tracksuit, white and grey Nike Air Max trainers and was carrying a bright yellow JD sports bag."
Anyone who was in the bowling alley at the time of the incident, who witnessed anything suspicious or believed they may have interacted with either of the men described should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Waite, collar number 1627. You can also email 001627@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210254830.
