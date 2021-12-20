"We're watching you like hawks" - that's the message from North Yorkshire Police to sex offenders in their area.

The force's online abuse and exploitation team issued the warning as a paedophile with a "deeply disturbing sexual interest in children" started two years in jail.

Peter John Reynolds, 48, was given a chance when he was convicted in November 2015 of inciting a teenager to engage in sexual activity.

In 2016, he was made subject to a suspended prison sentence and a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) that curbed what he could do online and forced him to co-operate with police checks.

But he evaded police monitoring and went online to try and groom girls for sexual activity with him.

Teesside Crown Court heard that he had sexual chats with two people he thought were girls aged 12 and 13. They were actually police officers who had set up a sting to trap him.

On October 20 this year, officers arrested him and charged him with new paedophile offences.

Detective Constable Tom Sutcliffe, of the online abuse and exploitation team, who led the investigation into Reynolds' actions, said: “Reynolds continues to have a deeply disturbing sexual interest in children, to the extent that he was prepared to break the public protection measures that were put in place at the end of 2016 when he was sentenced for a similar offence.

“He knew only too well that if he was caught again he would go to prison, which is exactly how it has turned out.

“Reynolds, and other child sexual offenders like him, need to realise that the police are watching them like hawks.

“One wrong move and we will pounce before they themselves have a chance to prey on vulnerable young victims.”

Reynolds, of Downholme, near Richmond, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, breaching the SHPO by having a mobile phone without telling police about it, and attempted breach of the same order by attempting to have sexual communication with underage girls.

Teesside Crown Court heard that between August 24 and October 19, Reynolds sent sexual images and made sexual comments to one of the "girls". He did the same to the other "girl" between October 1 and October 19.

He continued his sexualised conversation with both after they told him they were aged 12 and 13.

When police arrested him in October, they searched his home and seized devices and other evidence.

Reynolds was put on the sex offenders' register in November 2015 when he was first convicted. That compels him to inform the police of where he lives and includes other checks.