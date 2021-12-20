A SCHOOL in York has taken the top spot in a national competition.

ROAR2021 is a programme for primary schools designed to give a platform to young people to think big and positively change the world.

Since its inception in 2017, thousands of children have taken part and have generated hundreds of imaginative and brilliant ideas linked to multiple topics, including health, environment and sustainability.

Run by Minster Lions the competition is a collaboration with education company 8billion ideas.

Discussions began back in May this year when Ian Pybus, vice president of Minster Lions, approached Lord Deramore’s teacher, Helen Smith about the project.

Lord Deramore’s School ran it with all the pupils in Years 5 and 6 (9, 10 and 11 year olds).

In the end 16 groups of children - 62 pupils in total - deliberated over many new ideas after Minster Lions launched the competition with the children in November. Plans were created, designs drawn, prototypes made and models improved as problems were encountered.

Each group presented their idea to a panel of judges: teachers, teaching assistants, school governors, several members of Minster Lions and Gordon Eastham, grounds and ecology manager from the University of York.

Groups were scored across a range of categories; the overall school winners recorded a two minute presentation which was entered into the national competition where they fought off entries from 130 other schools, totalling some 12,000 pupils, to take the top prize.

Helen Smith said: “Winning nationally was a great achievement but well deserved: the pupils worked incredibly hard. Design technology is a popular subject at Lord Deramore’s School and all the children were inspired by the project. Having to create a jingle, a poster and a presentation to promote their idea added a new dimension to the effective design technology teaching that happens in this school. The judges commented on the children’s impressive jingle where pupils played violin, keyboard and a drum.

Ian Pybus, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the Year 5 and 6 pupils.

"The busy productive atmosphere was evident as soon as I entered the classrooms: they were discussing their projects and making prototypes of their ideas. When talking to the individual groups, it became evident that the standards were high and choosing one winner would be incredibly difficult. This is the first time Minster Lions has been involved with Roar; it will not be our last; well done, Lord Deramore’s.”

The winning team stated that they had worked hard but were still shocked and delighted to win. They couldn’t believe they had won nationally against all the other groups.