YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 50 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 51, taking it to 552.1 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 289 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 32,090.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 35, taking it to 437 cases per 100,000 population. A further 487 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 94,849.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by two, taking it to 511.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 321 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 54,891.
Across the UK, a further 91,743 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 11,453,121.
