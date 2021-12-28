ASPIRING HGV drivers in York are being invited to apply for fully-funded training to help them get a job as an HGV driver.

The Driver Academy Group is offering hundreds of places across the Yorkshire and Humber region, fully funded by the Department for Education.

The training courses are available across Yorkshire and the Humber and the Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving are open to anyone with a car license aged 19 and over.

Qualified drivers could secure starting salaries of up to £40,000, or more for those driving dangerous goods.

The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC and comprising Manpower and Logistics UK, is particularly keen to help underrepresented groups, such as women, people from ethnic minorities, and younger drivers.

Unemployed people, or ex-offenders, are also encouraged to sign up. Candidates can apply at www.hgv.academy.

James Clifford, CEO of HGVC, said: “This is a huge opportunity for aspiring HGV drivers in Yorkshire and the Humber.

"Funding is a major barrier to entry for those looking to train as HGV drivers so this new funding from the Department for Education will make a big difference to get more people into the industry.

“Businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber need more drivers, and this scheme will make a notable impact on the local economy.

"We will help get people into work while supporting existing drivers to achieve more critical and higher-paid roles. Our partnership with Manpower Group and Logistics UK means we’re confident we can get people into great HGV jobs at the end of the scheme.”

David Jordan, deputy operations director, Services at Logistics UK, said: “The severe shortage of HGV drivers has had a significant impact on our industry over the past year.

"Logistics UK is proud to be part of the consortium charged with providing a solution to the issue and we look forward to adding our support and expertise to the Skills Bootcamps, alongside the experts at HGVC and Manpower, so that we can identify and train the workforce which our industry needs to keep Britain trading effectively.”

Jason Greaves, Manpower Brand Leader UK, said: “It’s well known that the UK is facing a shortage of HGV drivers, and without action the movement of goods will be severely affected. Logistics is currently the most in-demand sector and the UK talent shortage is currently at a 15-year-high, with 77 per cent of employers in the United Kingdom having difficulty filling jobs."

The Government-funded training offers courses from novice drivers looking to gain their HGV licence, to refresher courses and upgrades for current licence holders.

Companies looking to upskill existing drivers can also apply for funding towards the scheme’s cost.