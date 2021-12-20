A NORTH Yorkshire restaurant has launched a cocktail menu - dedicated to Brussels sprouts.

Forget the pigs in blankets this Christmas - the Pickled Sprout in Harrogate is giving the green vegetable a comeback with sprout-infused drinks.

Love them or hate them, the restaurant's mixologist has created three cocktails with the festive veg which have already proved to be a firm favourite with customers.

The cocktails include a Dirty Sprout Martini, an Old Fashioned Sprout and a Mai Sprout.

Mixologist, Dario Silviera, has been experimenting with the flavours to ensure they have the desired festive kick.

Priced at £7.95 per cocktail, the tipple is the perfect festive treat this season.

The Pickled Sprout is part of the HRH Group and is within The Yorkshire Hotel.

It recently underwent a half a million-pound refurbishment with the interior given a feel of botanical opulence and floral luxury, complete with a secret garden with a suspended floral ceiling bringing the outside in.

Executive chef Richard Ferebee has designed a menu to suit all tastes and appetites.

Dario who is also the bar manager, said: ‘We wanted to create a range of cocktails over the festive period using an ingredient that was associated with Christmas but is often overlooked by many, which is why we chose the sprout.

“As well as giving a nod to the name of the restaurant, this Christmas we are giving customers the chance to sample the delicious range of cocktails and using the sprout, which can now be celebrated and sipped.”

HRH Group has a portfolio of 4-star hotels, inns, AA restaurants and traditional British pubs. The group consists of seven properties within North Yorkshire - Clementine's Town House Hotel, The Guy Fawkes Inn, and The Lamb and Lion Inn, all in York, along with The Fat Badger, The White Hart Hotel, The Yorkshire Hotel, The Pickled Sprout Restaurant and Bar, in Harrogate and The Black Horse Inn, Kirkby Fleetham.